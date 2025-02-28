Left Menu

Tesla's Bold Step: Free Self-Driving Taxi Service

Tesla Inc is gearing up to introduce a complimentary self-driving taxi service in California. The company, led by Elon Musk, has applied for a permit from the state's Public Utilities Commission, according to documents obtained by the Washington Post.

Tesla Inc is making strides to revolutionize transportation with its plan to launch a free self-driving taxi service in California. The Washington Post, revealing this significant development, cited emails acquired through a public records request.

The electric vehicle giant, under the visionary leadership of Elon Musk, has officially sought the necessary approvals. This application was submitted to the California Public Utilities Commission late last year, marking a pivotal step toward autonomous transport in the state.

This initiative underscores Tesla's commitment to integrating advanced technology in public transport, aligning with its mission to lead the global shift towards sustainable energy and innovation in the automotive sector.

