Extradition of Infamous Drug Lord Caro Quintero to the U.S.
Mexico has extradited Rafael Caro Quintero alongside 28 prisoners to the US. The extradition aims to address crimes including drug trafficking. This move is part of Mexico's efforts to prevent US tariffs threatened by President Trump. Caro Quintero was arrested in 2022 by Mexican forces.
In a major legal maneuver, Mexico has extradited notorious drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero to the United States. Quintero, infamously known for his involvement in the murder of a US DEA agent in 1985, was extradited along with 28 other prisoners requested by the U.S. government.
A Mexican government official confirmed the extradition, speaking on condition of anonymity, as they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. The Attorney General's Office issued a statement indicating that the extradited individuals face charges mainly pertaining to drug trafficking and other crimes.
This extradition marks a significant step in Mexico's efforts to mitigate potential economic repercussions, specifically U.S. President Donald Trump's threat of imposing hefty 25% tariffs on all Mexican imports. These tariffs are slated for implementation next week unless diplomatic resolutions are reached.
(With inputs from agencies.)