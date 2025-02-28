Extradition of Infamous Drug Lord Caro Quintero to the U.S.

In a major legal maneuver, Mexico has extradited notorious drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero to the United States. Quintero, infamously known for his involvement in the murder of a US DEA agent in 1985, was extradited along with 28 other prisoners requested by the U.S. government.

A Mexican government official confirmed the extradition, speaking on condition of anonymity, as they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. The Attorney General's Office issued a statement indicating that the extradited individuals face charges mainly pertaining to drug trafficking and other crimes.

This extradition marks a significant step in Mexico's efforts to mitigate potential economic repercussions, specifically U.S. President Donald Trump's threat of imposing hefty 25% tariffs on all Mexican imports. These tariffs are slated for implementation next week unless diplomatic resolutions are reached.

(With inputs from agencies.)