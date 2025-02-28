Iowa Senate Advances Bill to Remove Gender Identity Protections

The Iowa Senate has advanced a controversial bill that seeks to eliminate gender identity protections from the state's civil rights code. The legislative push, initiated merely a week ago, has rapidly proceeded despite fervent opposition from LGBTQ+ advocacy groups rallying at the state Capitol.

The current legislative framework, established in 2007, had been previously expanded to shield individuals from discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation. This development had bipartisan support at the time. However, current proponents argue against this inclusion, asserting it erroneously normalized gender transition and wrongly permitted transgender women entry into female-designated spaces.

As the House prepares to vote, the bill is expected to pass, aligning with the governor's stance on restricting gender identity rights. Should the bill be signed into law, Iowa will pioneer in retracting explicit nondiscrimination protections for gender identity, according to policy experts.

(With inputs from agencies.)