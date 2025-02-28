Iowa's Gender Identity Law Revamp Sparks Outrage

Iowa moved to change its civil rights code by removing protections for gender identity, inciting widespread protests. The state Senate and House passed the bill, which now awaits the governor's decision.

Hundreds of LGBTQ+ advocates rallied at the Capitol, alleging that this change could lead to discrimination against transgender people. Protesters held signs reading 'Trans rights are human rights' and voiced their opposition during a public hearing.

While supporters argue the current law misinterprets gender transition, opponents fear that the bill could remove crucial protections. This legislative move contrasts with Georgia's recent decision to uphold existing gender protections in their laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)