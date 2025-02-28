Left Menu

Kim Jong Un's Missile Message: North Korea's Strategy Game

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a strategic cruise missile test-launch, signaling readiness to use nuclear capabilities for defense. The test aims to warn perceived adversaries, showcasing North Korea's nuclear readiness. Despite U.N. sanctions on ballistic and nuclear development, strategic cruise missiles are not banned.

28-02-2025
Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea, recently oversaw a test-launch of strategic cruise missiles, emphasizing the nation's readiness to employ nuclear capabilities for defense, according to state media report released on Friday.

The missile test was said to serve as a caution to adversaries, who, as per North Korea, were intensifying the security threat to the region. The launch was executed over the western sea on the Korean peninsula earlier in the week.

Despite global sanctions on ballistic and nuclear missiles, strategic cruise missiles remain outside the scope of U.N. Security Council restrictions and thus elicit a muted international response.

