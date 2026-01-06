Left Menu

Azerbaijan Declines Troop Participation in Gaza Peacekeeping

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev announced that the country will not send troops for peacekeeping missions outside its borders, including Gaza. Despite engaging with the U.S. administration, Azerbaijan submitted a questionnaire with over 20 questions regarding peacekeeping operations and firmly decided against participating in hostilities abroad.

Azerbaijan will not deploy its troops for international peacekeeping missions in Gaza or elsewhere, as declared by President Ilham Aliyev. In a recent interview with Azeri television, Aliyev reiterated the nation's stance against participating in hostilities beyond its borders.

The president emphasized Azerbaijan's diplomatic engagement with the United States, having submitted a detailed questionnaire concerning the peacekeeping operations. Yet, despite the dialogue, no Azerbaijani military involvement is forthcoming.

Last November, an Azeri government source indicated that troop contribution was contingent on a total ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. However, Azerbaijan's firm policy now excludes any participation in foreign conflicts.

