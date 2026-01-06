Azerbaijan Declines Troop Participation in Gaza Peacekeeping

Azerbaijan will not deploy its troops for international peacekeeping missions in Gaza or elsewhere, as declared by President Ilham Aliyev. In a recent interview with Azeri television, Aliyev reiterated the nation's stance against participating in hostilities beyond its borders.

The president emphasized Azerbaijan's diplomatic engagement with the United States, having submitted a detailed questionnaire concerning the peacekeeping operations. Yet, despite the dialogue, no Azerbaijani military involvement is forthcoming.

Last November, an Azeri government source indicated that troop contribution was contingent on a total ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. However, Azerbaijan's firm policy now excludes any participation in foreign conflicts.

