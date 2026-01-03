Kerala CM Condemns US Actions in Venezuela as 'Terrorism'
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condemned US actions against Venezuela, labeling them as an 'act of terrorism.' He urged global resistance against such imperialist activities that threaten peace. Reports suggest US forces detained Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, intensifying calls for worldwide protest.
- Country:
- India
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has taken a firm stand against United States aggression towards Venezuela, condemning it as 'terrorism' and calling for global opposition to such imperialist actions. Vijayan's statements came after reports suggested US forces detained Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, prompting calls for resistance against threats to global peace.
The Chief Minister described the actions as a blatant attack on strategic centers, revealing a 'rogue state' intent on imposing its will on the Global South. He urged nations worldwide to unite in resisting these moves, which threaten the stability of Latin America.
M V Govindan, CPI(M) state secretary, supported Vijayan's stance, urging strong protests against the US's infringement on Venezuelan sovereignty, calling it a danger to global stability and an example of a 'brutal and aggressive mindset.'
ALSO READ
Justice Department releases new indictment of Maduro and his wife for alleged role in narco-terrorism conspiracy, reports AP.
Rajnath Singh Warns of 'White-Collar Terrorism': Calls for Ethics in Education
Pakistan Anti-Terrorism Court Sentences Influential Figures in Absentia
White-Collar Terrorism: A New Threat in Modern India
Security Successes: Counterterrorism and Narcotics Crackdown in Jammu & Kashmir's Border Districts