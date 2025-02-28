Judge Blocks Controversial Federal Worker Firings

A federal judge in San Francisco on Thursday issued a ruling against the recent mass firings of probationary federal employees, labeling the dismissals as potentially unlawful. The decision grants temporary relief to a coalition of labor unions and organizations that have sued the Trump administration over its sweeping efforts to overhaul the federal workforce.

US District Judge William Alsup directed the Office of Personnel Management to notify certain federal agencies, including the Department of Defense, that it lacks the authority to manage firings outside its domain. Alsup stated, "OPM does not have any authority whatsoever, under any statute in the history of the universe," concerning the employment actions at other agencies.

The lawsuit, supported by five labor unions and five nonprofits, is one of multiple legal challenges against the administration's attempts to downsize a federal workforce Trump has criticized as excessive. While the judge's order does not guarantee reinstatement for terminated employees, it serves as a notable warning to federal agencies about the legality of their actions. The legal proceedings are set to continue, with an evidentiary hearing scheduled for March.

(With inputs from agencies.)