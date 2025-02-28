Shane Jones to Promote NZ’s Transformative Vision for the Mining Sector in Toronto

New Zealand’s resources sector is set to take center stage at the world’s largest annual mining conference as Resources Minister Shane Jones leads the country’s delegation to the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) conference in Toronto. The event, drawing 30,000 attendees from 135 countries and covered by 400 accredited media companies, presents a prime opportunity to highlight New Zealand's growing mining sector and attract global investment.

Minister Jones, departing for Toronto tomorrow, emphasizes the significance of New Zealand’s presence at PDAC, marking the first time in over a decade that a government minister from New Zealand will directly engage with the global mining and investment community at this prestigious event.

“This is where the global resources sector forges new deals and partnerships. It is the best platform to showcase the Coalition Government’s progress in revitalizing the mining industry and ensuring that we transition from being merely ‘open for business’ to actively ‘doing business,’” Minister Jones states.

Over the past year, the Coalition Government has made significant strides in supporting the mining sector, including the launch of New Zealand’s Minerals Strategy and Critical Minerals List. These initiatives provide clear direction for international investors and demonstrate the country’s commitment to fostering a competitive and sustainable mining industry.

“More investment in our minerals sector translates into high-paying jobs in the regions, increased revenue, and stronger economic growth. By participating in the Mines Minister Summit during PDAC, I will have a unique opportunity to engage directly with industry leaders and investors, presenting our transformative vision for the sector,” Minister Jones adds.

During the conference, Minister Jones will meet with top mining executives, investment firms, and international ministerial counterparts to discuss New Zealand’s fast-track legislation and investment-friendly policies. These discussions aim to position New Zealand as an attractive destination for mining ventures while ensuring long-term prosperity for the nation.

“Our goal is to double mineral exports to NZ$3 billion by 2035, and PDAC provides the perfect stage to articulate this vision and secure the investments needed to achieve it,” Minister Jones concludes.

Minister Jones will return to New Zealand on 7 March after concluding his engagements at the PDAC conference.