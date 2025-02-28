Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Police Seize Terror Assets to Dismantle Hizbul Mujahideen Funding

Jammu and Kashmir Police seized properties of five Hizbul Mujahideen operatives in Ramban district. The individuals, operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, attempted to sell the properties to support militant activities. This move disrupts terror funding and reinforces the government's commitment to countering terrorism in the region.

Jammu and Kashmir Police have taken decisive action against Hizbul Mujahideen operatives by seizing their immovable properties in the Ramban district, according to an official statement released on Friday.

The five terrorists, who have crossed over to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, were plotting to sell these assets to finance militant activities. This seizure serves as a powerful deterrent to their funding efforts.

This move underscores the administration's zero-tolerance stance against terrorism, effectively dismantling networks that could potentially revive Hizbul Mujahideen's influence in Jammu and Kashmir.

