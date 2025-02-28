Deadly Blast Rocks Historic Taliban Training Ground in Pakistan

A deadly explosion at an Islamic seminary in northwestern Pakistan during Friday prayers has claimed the lives of six worshippers, with numerous others injured. The seminary, historically significant as a training ground for the Afghan Taliban, is a focal point of Islamist ideology.

The head of the seminary, Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq, is among the wounded and is in critical condition. He is the son of the late Maulana Sami-ul-Haq, who was a notable figure within the Taliban movement. Despite the profound impacts of the blast, no group has yet claimed responsibility.

Pakistan continues to grapple with dual insurgencies: one led by Islamists and another by ethnic militants who allege the government's inequitable distribution of natural resources. These ongoing tensions underscore the fragility of peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)