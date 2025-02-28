Left Menu

Deadly Blast Rocks Historic Taliban Training Ground in Pakistan

A fatal bomb blast at an Islamic seminary in Pakistan, known for its historical links to the Taliban, claimed six lives during Friday prayers. Several were injured, including the institution's head, Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq. No group has claimed responsibility, but Pakistan faces dual insurgency challenges.

A deadly explosion at an Islamic seminary in northwestern Pakistan during Friday prayers has claimed the lives of six worshippers, with numerous others injured. The seminary, historically significant as a training ground for the Afghan Taliban, is a focal point of Islamist ideology.

The head of the seminary, Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq, is among the wounded and is in critical condition. He is the son of the late Maulana Sami-ul-Haq, who was a notable figure within the Taliban movement. Despite the profound impacts of the blast, no group has yet claimed responsibility.

Pakistan continues to grapple with dual insurgencies: one led by Islamists and another by ethnic militants who allege the government's inequitable distribution of natural resources. These ongoing tensions underscore the fragility of peace in the region.

