Key Arrest in Chhattisgarh Terror Funding Case

Raghu Midiyami, a leader of the banned Moolwasi Bachao Manch linked to CPI(Maoist), has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency. The arrest is part of an ongoing investigation into a Chhattisgarh terror funding case, involving the collection and distribution of funds to support anti-India activities.

Updated: 28-02-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 15:49 IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a prominent figure, Raghu Midiyami, associated with the banned Moolwasi Bachao Manch (MBM), linked to the proscribed CPI(Maoist) group, as part of an investigation into terror funding in Chhattisgarh.

According to the NIA, Midiyami was detained on Thursday for his alleged role in organizing finances for the CPI(Maoist) to support their anti-national activities. MBM, also an illegal organization in Chhattisgarh, has been implicated in these activities.

This case was initially handled by the Chhattisgarh Police, who arrested two individuals in November 2023 and recovered Rs 6 lakh. The case was subsequently transferred to the NIA in February last year.

