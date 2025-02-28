Amit Shah Intervenes in Uttarakhand Avalanche Rescue Efforts
Union Home Minister Amit Shah communicated with Uttarakhand's Chief Minister about a recent avalanche near Mana village. The snowslide trapped 41 BRO workers, with rescue efforts underway by local authorities and NDRF teams. Sixteen individuals were safely rescued, while efforts continue for the remaining personnel.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached out to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday to assess the situation following an avalanche that left numerous workers trapped.
The incident occurred near the high-altitude border village of Mana, where 41 Border Roads Organisation workers were caught under the snow. Shah emphasized the government's priority on safely evacuating those affected.
The avalanche had initially buried 57 individuals, but rescue teams managed to save 16. Rescue operations are ongoing with local administration and two NDRF teams committed to the efforts. The village of Mana is located at a significant altitude near the India-Tibet border.
