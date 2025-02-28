Left Menu

Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties: Strategic Coordination for a New Era

China's President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of closer coordination with Russia in international and regional affairs during a meeting with Sergei Shoigu, Russia's Security Council secretary, in Beijing. The focus is on maintaining communication and addressing significant upcoming agendas on the global stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 28-02-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 16:03 IST
  • Country:
  • China

In a significant diplomatic dialogue, China's President Xi Jinping and Sergei Shoigu, the secretary of Russia's Security Council, reinforced the necessity for enhanced cooperation between their nations. The meeting, held in Beijing, was reported by Chinese state media.

President Xi highlighted the importance of maintaining robust communication channels at various levels to address several looming global agendas. This reiteration of partnership underscores both nations' intent to solidify their collaboration in international and regional matters.

The leaders' dialogue signals a commitment to tackling strategic challenges together, suggesting that China and Russia are positioning themselves as unified forces in addressing forthcoming international issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

