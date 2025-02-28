Left Menu

Tragic Friday: Blast Shakes Madrassa During Prayers

A devastating explosion at Madrassa-e-Haqqania in Akora Khattak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killed at least five people and injured 20 others. The attack, suspected to be a suicide bombing, targeted the madrassa caretaker and Jamiat Ulema Islam leader Hamidul Haq Haqqani. Hospitals declared emergencies as rescue teams responded swiftly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 28-02-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 16:05 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A deadly blast claimed at least five lives and injured 20 during Friday prayers at Madrassa-e-Haqqania in Akora Khattak, Nowshera district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Authorities identified it as a suspected suicide attack targeting Hamidul Haq Haqqani, the madrassa caretaker and a Jamiat Ulema Islam leader.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa officials, including Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, confirmed the tragic deaths, while IG Zulfiqar Hameed noted that six security guards were assigned to protect Haqqani. The blast struck during the 'Jumma' prayer, prompting an emergency response by rescue teams who evacuated victims to hospitals.

As hospitals in Nowshera and Peshawar activated emergency protocols, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Governor Faisal Karim Kundi condemned the attack. Meanwhile, JUIF leaders called for blood donations to aid the injured victims in this time of crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

