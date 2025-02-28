Left Menu

Justice For 'My Daughter': Scindia's Pledge After Brutal Assault

A brutal incident in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, sees a 5-year-old girl fighting for her life after being sexually assaulted by a teen boy. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has assured justice for the victim, with the perpetrator already arrested under the POCSO Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shivpuri/Gwalior | Updated: 28-02-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 16:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A five-year-old girl from Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, is in critical condition following a brutal sexual assault by a drunken teenage boy. The shocking crime took place during a marriage celebration when the 17-year-old lured the child to an isolated area and attacked her, leaving severe injuries.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, representing the nearby Guna region, expressed outrage and compassion, declaring the victim as 'my daughter' and pledging that the perpetrator will face justice. Measures have been set in motion to ensure swift and rigorous punishment.

The incident has sparked anger among residents demanding stringent action. The accused is detained under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, while medical teams work tirelessly to stabilize the girl's condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

