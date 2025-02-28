Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Historical Taliban Training Ground in Pakistan

A suicide bomber attacked a historic Islamic seminary in northwestern Pakistan, killing six people, including the head Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq, son of Taliban founder Maulana Sami-ul-Haq. The seminary, Darul Uloom Haqqania, is known as a radical Islamist incubator. No group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 17:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A suicide bomber killed six worshippers during Friday prayers at an Islamic seminary in northwestern Pakistan, a site infamous as a training ground for the Afghan Taliban, police and a government spokesman confirmed. Among the deceased was Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq, the seminary head and son of the late Taliban patriarch, Maulana Sami-ul-Haq.

The attack took place at Darul Uloom Haqqania, with the bomber reportedly approaching Haq while he was exiting the mosque located on the premises. The explosion claimed the life of Haq instantly and injured around two dozen others. 'Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq... died on the spot,' Haq's brother, Maulana Abdul Haq, told Reuters.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack, expressing sorrow over Haq's death. The institution has long been viewed as an incubator for radical Islamists, playing a significant role in the Taliban's formation. Pakistan contends with dual insurgencies: radical Islamist and ethnic militant groups seeking greater control over natural resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

