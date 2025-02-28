India's Strategic Vigil: Countering China's Naval Expansion

India has been effectively countering China's growing presence in the Indian Ocean Region, according to Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi. Speaking at The Chanakya Dialogues, Tripathi emphasized India's strategic vigilance and extensive maritime domain awareness, which has helped India counter potential threats and safeguard its maritime interests.

Admiral Tripathi noted that despite China's deployment of capable naval vessels in the region, India remains ahead by utilizing both manned and unmanned technologies. He stressed that India's strategic monitoring capabilities extend beyond the seas, encompassing land activities and international alliances that bolster information sharing.

The Navy chief also discussed China's supply of naval equipment to Pakistan, which poses additional security challenges. Admiral Tripathi reaffirmed India's commitment to countering any maritime threats posed by this alliance, ensuring that India's regions of interest remain secure from encroachments.

(With inputs from agencies.)