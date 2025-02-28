Italy Weighs Increased Defence Spending for Economic Growth

Italy's Economy Minister, Giancarlo Giorgetti, emphasized the potential of increased national defence spending as a catalyst for economic growth during a Friday press conference. European countries are facing U.S. pressure to contribute more significantly to their own security, amid Italy's current 1.61% GDP allocation for defence — a figure below NATO's 2% target.

Giorgetti highlighted the automotive industry's potential conversion to defence production, suggesting this could boost economic growth. The Italian government is weighing defence spending hikes based on national interest. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni supports excluding defence budgets from EU spending caps, while pushing for further measures.

Italy has urged the EU to utilize collective debt for increased defence expenditures, challenging the fiscal conservatism of northern EU nations like Germany. Reports suggest Italy may elevate defence spending to 2.5% of GDP if exempted from EU fiscal confines. EU talks consider reallocating unspent post-pandemic funds for defence use before the 2026 deadline.

