Govt Allocates Offshore Sand Block to JNPA for Greenfield Port Development in Maharashtra

In a landmark development, Union Minister of Mines & Coal, Shri G. Kishan Reddy, and Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis, officially handed over the Letter of Intent (LoI) for the grant of a Composite Licence for offshore construction sand blocks to the Chairman of the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA). The ceremony took place in Mumbai today, marking the first-ever allocation of a mineral block for exploration and production in India's offshore areas.

The offshore mineral block, situated approximately 50 km off the Daman coast at depths varying between 20 to 25 meters, will play a crucial role in the reclamation and development of the Greenfield Port at Vadhavan, Palghar, Maharashtra. The offshore construction sand will contribute to the reclamation of approximately 200 million cubic meters of land, essential for the port's development.

Strategic Importance of Vadhavan Greenfield Port

The Vadhavan Port, a transformative infrastructure project, is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs. 76,220 crore. It will significantly enhance India's maritime capabilities by adding a total handling capacity of 298 million metric tons per annum, including 23.2 million TEUs (Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units) of container capacity. The port will feature:

Nine container terminals, each measuring 1,000 meters in length

Four multipurpose berths

A state-of-the-art maritime logistics ecosystem

As one of India’s leading port authorities, JNPA has been instrumental in advancing the nation’s trade and logistics infrastructure, positioning the country as a major global shipping hub.

Regulatory Reforms Enabling Offshore Mineral Allocation

The allocation follows amendments to the Offshore Areas Mineral (Development & Regulation) Act, 2002, enacted in August 2023. The revised legislation introduced a provision allowing the Central Government to reserve mineral blocks for public sector exploration and production. At the request of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways (MoPSW), the Ministry of Mines reserved this offshore area for central development under a notification issued on December 21, 2023.

With today’s grant of the LoI, JNPA will proceed with obtaining regulatory clearances for the composite licence, paving the way for responsible and sustainable extraction of offshore construction sand.

Environmental Commitment and Sustainability

The allocation of offshore sand will significantly reduce reliance on land-based sand extraction, helping to mitigate environmental degradation and ensure sustainable infrastructure development. JNPA will adopt cutting-edge dredging technologies designed to minimize ecological disruption while adhering to stringent environmental regulations. The authority will follow the Harit Sagar Guidelines and Maritime India Vision 2030, ensuring that the extraction and reclamation processes align with global sustainability standards.

Economic and Social Impact

This initiative is poised to generate substantial employment opportunities, drive industrial growth, and support the government’s long-term vision for a Viksit Bharat by 2047. The Vadhavan Greenfield Port will serve as a catalyst for economic expansion, strengthening India's maritime economy and fostering regional development.

A Major Milestone in India’s Maritime Economy

The allocation of this offshore mineral block represents a significant step in India’s journey towards becoming a global leader in maritime infrastructure and resource management. By unlocking the potential of offshore mineral resources, the government reaffirms its commitment to economic growth that is both inclusive and environmentally sustainable.

With this historic move, JNPA is set to redefine India’s port development landscape, ensuring long-term ecological balance while driving industrial and trade expansion.