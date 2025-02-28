India and EU Strengthen Space Cooperation: High-Level Talks in New Delhi

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh hosted a high-level European Union delegation led by Commissioner Andrius Kubilius, along with space sector experts, in New Delhi today. The discussions focused on expanding and strengthening ongoing and future cooperation between India and Europe in space exploration. Key Indian representatives included Shri V. Narayanan, Chairman of ISRO and Secretary of the Department of Space, alongside other senior space scientists.

Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology; Earth Sciences; and Minister of State for PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions, emphasized the deep-rooted history of India-EU interactions in space. He highlighted India's independent capabilities in satellite development, launch, and operations, underlining recent successes such as the Chandrayaan-3 mission, SPADEX mission, and the progressing Gaganyaan mission. He projected that India would play a leading role in global space exploration in the 21st century.

India’s Expanding Space Vision Under PM Modi

Dr. Singh credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for India’s ambitious space agenda, which aligns with the broader vision of making India a developed nation, Viksit Bharat@2047. He detailed India’s future plans, including the Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission, the establishment of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (India’s space station), and a future Moon landing.

India-Europe Space Collaboration: A Legacy of Partnership

Acknowledging the longstanding cooperation between India and Europe in space exploration, Dr. Singh noted that ISRO collaborates with the European Space Agency (ESA), various European national space agencies, and organizations like EUMETSAT. European industries have significantly contributed to India's space advancements, including assistance in liquid engine development, satellite launches, and support for the Aditya and Chandrayaan-3 missions.

Dr. Singh also outlined India's progressive expansion in space exploration since the late 2000s, including missions to the Moon, Mars, and the Sun. He emphasized that India's space program is set to scale greater heights with human spaceflight missions, space stations, and advanced rocket technologies.

Boosting Private Sector Participation in India’s Space Industry

The Minister highlighted the transformative space sector reforms initiated in 2020 under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership. These reforms opened space exploration to private enterprises through the creation of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe). This move has spurred the rapid growth of India’s space startup ecosystem, with over 200 startups now engaged in rocket building, satellite manufacturing, ground segment operations, and space applications. Many of these startups are also expanding their operations into Europe, marking a new chapter in India-Europe space cooperation.

Future Prospects: Strengthening India-EU Space Ties

Looking ahead, Dr. Singh stressed that India’s expanding space missions and its growing private space industry present significant opportunities for deeper collaboration with Europe. He invited European stakeholders to participate in ISRO’s upcoming Global Conference on Space Exploration (GLEX), scheduled for May 2025 in New Delhi, organized in association with the International Astronautical Federation.

High-Level Delegation and Concluding Remarks

Commissioner Andrius Kubilius was joined by Mr. Benjamin Hartmann, Cabinet Expert; Capt (N) Mr. Fabrizio Falzi, EU Defence Attaché; and other EU representatives. Key Indian participants included Dr. Rajiv Jyoti, Director, IN-SPACe; Mr. M. Ganesh Pillai, Scientific Secretary, ISRO; Dr. D. Gowrisankar, Director, Office of International and Inter-agency Cooperation (OIIC), ISRO HQ; and other senior officials.

Concluding the discussions, Dr. Jitendra Singh expressed his appreciation for the EU delegation’s interest in strengthening space cooperation. He reiterated that space is the future, and India-Europe collaboration will drive groundbreaking advancements in the global space sector.