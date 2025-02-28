Court Remands Accused in Alleged Bus Rape Case to Custody

In a significant development, a Pune court has sent a 37-year-old man to police custody until March 12 over allegations of raping a woman inside a parked state transport bus at the Swargate depot.

The suspect, Dattatray Ramdas Gade, was captured in a paddy field following an extensive search using drones and sniffer dogs. Presented in court amidst stringent security, Gade faces over half a dozen charges, mostly involving women.

His defense claims the incident was consensual, while the police's remand application argues otherwise, supported by CCTV footage. The court granted the police custody request, allowing further investigation into the alleged crime.

