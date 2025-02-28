Left Menu

Court Remands Accused in Alleged Bus Rape Case to Custody

A Pune court has remanded a 37-year-old man to police custody till March 12 in connection with the alleged rape of a woman inside a parked state transport bus. The accused, Dattatray Ramdas Gade, was apprehended after a search operation and faces multiple criminal charges, mostly involving women complainants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 28-02-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 20:33 IST
Court Remands Accused in Alleged Bus Rape Case to Custody
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, a Pune court has sent a 37-year-old man to police custody until March 12 over allegations of raping a woman inside a parked state transport bus at the Swargate depot.

The suspect, Dattatray Ramdas Gade, was captured in a paddy field following an extensive search using drones and sniffer dogs. Presented in court amidst stringent security, Gade faces over half a dozen charges, mostly involving women.

His defense claims the incident was consensual, while the police's remand application argues otherwise, supported by CCTV footage. The court granted the police custody request, allowing further investigation into the alleged crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025