Crackdown on Terror Funding: J&K Police Seize Land from Hizbul Mujahideen Operatives

In a significant move against terrorism, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has confiscated nearly 2.9 acres of land from five members of the outlawed group Hizbul Mujahideen. This action, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, targets dismantling terror funding and halting militancy resurgences in the region.

The individuals, identified as Saraj Din, Reyaz Ahmed, Farooq Ahmed, Mohd Ashraf, and Mushtaq Ahmed, have reportedly sought refuge in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to further their militant agendas. They intended to sell these assets to support their activities financially, sparking decisive intervention from the authorities.

The land seizure endeavors to disrupt the financial networks underpinning terrorist operations and sends a clear message to operatives attempting to destabilize Jammu and Kashmir. The administration remains steadfast in its commitment to uprooting terrorism and ensuring security and development for the region.

