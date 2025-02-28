Left Menu

Crackdown on Terror Funding: J&K Police Seize Land from Hizbul Mujahideen Operatives

The Jammu and Kashmir Police seized around 2.9 acres of land from five Hizbul Mujahideen operatives under the Unlawful Activities Act. This move aims to dismantle terror funding networks by preventing the sale of these properties intended to finance militant activities and luring youth into militancy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 28-02-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 20:38 IST
Crackdown on Terror Funding: J&K Police Seize Land from Hizbul Mujahideen Operatives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move against terrorism, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has confiscated nearly 2.9 acres of land from five members of the outlawed group Hizbul Mujahideen. This action, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, targets dismantling terror funding and halting militancy resurgences in the region.

The individuals, identified as Saraj Din, Reyaz Ahmed, Farooq Ahmed, Mohd Ashraf, and Mushtaq Ahmed, have reportedly sought refuge in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to further their militant agendas. They intended to sell these assets to support their activities financially, sparking decisive intervention from the authorities.

The land seizure endeavors to disrupt the financial networks underpinning terrorist operations and sends a clear message to operatives attempting to destabilize Jammu and Kashmir. The administration remains steadfast in its commitment to uprooting terrorism and ensuring security and development for the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025