In a significant move toward rebuilding fractured ties, Russia announced on Friday the appointment of a new ambassador to Washington. This development reflects growing diplomatic efforts to resolve lingering issues between the two nations, amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The announcement came after a crucial meeting in Turkey, where U.S. officials approved Alexander Darchiyev's appointment. This is seen as a critical step in addressing disputes affecting embassy and consulate operations. Both countries expressed optimism about restoring direct air links, which have been halted since the war's inception.

Darchiyev, a seasoned diplomat, previously served in the Russian embassy in Washington and as ambassador to Canada. The decision hints at potential diplomatic breakthroughs despite historical tensions, vividly recalled in John J. Sullivan's memoir detailing Darchiyev's anger over past U.S. statements. Darchiyev is expected to assume his role shortly as Moscow aims to re-establish its diplomatic presence in the U.S.

