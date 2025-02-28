Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: U.S. and Mexico Collaborate on Border Security

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed gratitude to Mexico for its enhanced border security efforts. In a recent meeting, he acknowledged Mexico's deployment of 10,000 National Guard troops, significant drug seizures, and extradition of cartel leaders. Together, these measures aim to improve safety in both nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-02-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 21:51 IST
Marco Rubio
  • Country:
  • United States

In a meeting that highlights the deepening cooperation between the United States and Mexico, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio commended Mexico for its role in boosting border security. The diplomatic interaction, reported by the State Department, underscores a joint commitment to tackling drug trafficking and ensuring mutual safety.

Secretary Rubio specifically praised Mexico's strategic deployment of 10,000 National Guard troops, which represents a significant step forward in the fight against illegal cross-border activities. The move is complemented by Mexico's major seizures of fentanyl and its precursor chemicals, a critical public health issue for the U.S.

Further solidifying this joint effort, Mexico has expelled 29 major cartel figures to face justice, a move described by State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce as pivotal in making both countries safer. This collaboration marks a strengthening of bilateral relations with tangible outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

