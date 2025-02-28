Desperate Quest for Justice: Parents Demand Justice in RG Kar Tragedy

Parents of the RG Kar rape-murder victim expressed their dissatisfaction on Friday over being denied meetings with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Their plea is straightforward: bring all responsible for the heinous crime to justice and address larger conspiracy concerns.

After visiting Delhi on February 27 and returning to Kolkata, the parents vowed to persist in their quest for justice, despite governmental silence. 'We seek our rightful claim for justice, not charity,' stressed the father, highlighting their daughter's citizenship and the government's lack of response.

The tragic incident, involving a medic at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, spurred public outrage last August. Dissatisfied with a solitary conviction, the parents demand a comprehensive CBI probe, suspecting deeper conspiratorial elements. Meanwhile, they face bureaucratic hurdles, including an incomplete death certification process.

(With inputs from agencies.)