Kerala High Court: Questioning the Gospel Truth in Sexual Crime Allegations

The Kerala High Court emphasizes that not all allegations made by women in sexual crime cases should be presumed as absolute truth, recognizing a trend of implicating innocents. Justice P V Kunhikrishnan, granting bail in a harassment case, highlighted the need for thorough investigations into claims made by both complainants and accused.

The Kerala High Court has issued a significant ruling emphasizing that in cases of sexual crimes, allegations made by women should not automatically be assumed as the ultimate truth. This observation comes amid increasing concerns over false accusations, a trend noted by Justice P V Kunhikrishnan as he granted anticipatory bail to a man accused of sexual harassment.

The court criticized the one-sided nature of investigations, indicating that both the complainant's and the accused's claims should be thoroughly examined. In the case at hand, the accused claimed he was falsely implicated after dismissing a former employee for unsatisfactory work performance. Despite the serious nature of the charges, the police had neglected to investigate his complaint of verbal abuse adequately.

The court also highlighted the irreversible damage false allegations can cause, underscoring the importance of distinguishing truth from falsehood in criminal investigations. Justice Kunhikrishnan instructed the police to probe the accused's claims and mandated the accused to provide evidence for scrutiny, ensuring a comprehensive investigation.

