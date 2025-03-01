Left Menu

New Passport Rules Require Birth Certificates as Sole Date of Birth Proof

The central government has revised passport rules, mandating that individuals born on or after October 1, 2023, use birth certificates as the sole proof of date of birth. The amendment, affecting the Passport Rules of 1980, will be enforced following its publication in the official Gazette.

The central government has made significant amendments to passport rules, stipulating that birth certificates be the exclusive proof of date of birth for individuals born on or after October 1, 2023.

This week saw the issuance of an official note implementing changes to the Passport Rules of 1980. The new regulations will be effective upon publication in the official Gazette, according to officials.

The revised norms dictate that birth certificates issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths, the Municipal Corporation, or comparable authorities under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, will serve as proof. For others, documents like a driving licence or school leaving certificates remain acceptable.

