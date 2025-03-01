Left Menu

Russian Strike Ignites Fire in Kharkiv Medical Facility

A Russian attack on a medical facility in Kharkiv, Ukraine, caused a fire, as reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov. No immediate casualties were reported. Drones were active over the city, which is often targeted by Russian forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 03:28 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 03:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Russian strike on a medical facility in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, led to a fire late Friday, according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

At the time of reporting, Terekhov provided no immediate information on the number of casualties. Earlier in the day, he noted that drones were active over Kharkiv, a frequent target of Russian military actions.

The incident highlights the continued tension and conflict in northeastern Ukraine, where Russian attacks have been a constant threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

