Russian Strike Ignites Fire in Kharkiv Medical Facility

A Russian strike on a medical facility in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, led to a fire late Friday, according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

At the time of reporting, Terekhov provided no immediate information on the number of casualties. Earlier in the day, he noted that drones were active over Kharkiv, a frequent target of Russian military actions.

The incident highlights the continued tension and conflict in northeastern Ukraine, where Russian attacks have been a constant threat.

