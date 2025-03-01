Justice Sought for Young Survivor in Shivpuri

A tragic incident unfolded in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, where a young woman was reportedly abducted and sexually assaulted by two men. Local law enforcement officials have swiftly responded, detaining both suspects involved in this heinous crime.

The assault transpired in the early hours of Friday when the 19-year-old woman stepped out of her residence in the Bairad police area, approximately 50 kilometers from the district's main hub, to relieve herself. It was at this vulnerable moment that one of the assailants allegedly abducted the victim and transported her to the location of the other suspect.

After enduring this horrific ordeal, the courageous survivor managed to return home and informed her family about the events. Authorities have since registered a case against the accused, charging them with abduction, gang rape, and intimidation, as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)