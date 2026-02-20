Left Menu

Honoring a Hero: Organ Donation Legacy in Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government honored Vijay Jaiswal, a brain-dead man, whose organ donation saved multiple lives. Following a road accident, Jaiswal's organs were donated, receiving a state farewell. His heart was transported to Ahmedabad, while his liver and kidneys benefited local patients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 20-02-2026 08:45 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 08:45 IST
Honoring a Hero: Organ Donation Legacy in Madhya Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government gave a state farewell to Vijay Jaiswal, a brain-dead man whose organs were generously donated, impacting and potentially saving several lives, officials confirmed.

Vijay Jaiswal, a 49-year-old property dealer, was gravely injured in a road accident on February 15 and declared brain dead. After discussions, his family decided on organ donation, shared Sandipan Arya, coordinator for Indore Society for Organ Donation.

Jaiswal's heart was flown to Ahmedabad, while his liver and kidneys were transplanted locally. The farewell ceremony, attended by top officials, was poignant and marked by a guard of honor, underscoring the value of organ donation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Joins Pax Silica, Paving the Way for Secure AI Supply Chains

India Joins Pax Silica, Paving the Way for Secure AI Supply Chains

 India
2
India and US Forge Strategic Partnership with Pax Silica Initiative

India and US Forge Strategic Partnership with Pax Silica Initiative

 India
3
WaveMaker Unveils Cutting-Edge Agentic Application Generation System

WaveMaker Unveils Cutting-Edge Agentic Application Generation System

 Global
4
Google CEO Lauds India-US Tech Partnership at Pax Silica Event

Google CEO Lauds India-US Tech Partnership at Pax Silica Event

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reviving Forgotten Areas Through Smart and Inclusive Neighbourhood Investment

Europe’s AI Ambitions Grow Stronger, but Adoption Across Key Sectors Still Lags

AfDB Rethinks Strategy as Conflict and Insecurity Strain Africa’s Development

When Algorithms Meet Biology: Testing AI Agents in Real-World DNA Workflows

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026