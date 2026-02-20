Honoring a Hero: Organ Donation Legacy in Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government gave a state farewell to Vijay Jaiswal, a brain-dead man whose organs were generously donated, impacting and potentially saving several lives, officials confirmed.

Vijay Jaiswal, a 49-year-old property dealer, was gravely injured in a road accident on February 15 and declared brain dead. After discussions, his family decided on organ donation, shared Sandipan Arya, coordinator for Indore Society for Organ Donation.

Jaiswal's heart was flown to Ahmedabad, while his liver and kidneys were transplanted locally. The farewell ceremony, attended by top officials, was poignant and marked by a guard of honor, underscoring the value of organ donation.

(With inputs from agencies.)