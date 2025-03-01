Left Menu

Vietnam Fast-Tracks Starlink License Amid Trade Surplus Concerns

Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has directed the expeditious licensing of Elon Musk's Starlink for satellite internet services. This move comes as Vietnam seeks to navigate its growing trade surplus with the U.S., making it susceptible to tariffs. The initiative complements efforts to balance trade by exploring various import options.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 12:06 IST
On Saturday, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh announced that he has instructed the rapid issuance of a licensing permit to Elon Musk's Starlink, allowing it to provide satellite internet services in the country. This initiative is scheduled under a pilot scheme to enhance connectivity.

Vietnam is tactfully working to mitigate the repercussions of its expanding export-led trade surplus with the U.S. A substantial surplus last year has exposed the nation to the threat of retaliatory tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump. The government confirmed that the Ministry of Science and Technology has been tasked to expedite the licensing process, following discussions between Chinh and U.S. business representatives in Hanoi.

Back in February, Vietnam's parliament sanctioned a temporary framework permitting satellite internet service providers to operate in the country, contingent on maintaining complete control over their local subsidiaries—a condition stipulated by Musk. Chinh further mentioned Vietnam's plans to adjust its trade dynamics by increasing imports of aircraft, arms, liquefied natural gas, agricultural products, and pharmaceuticals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

