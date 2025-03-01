Left Menu

Major Terrorist Plot Foiled: 20 Arrested in Punjab

Law enforcement in Punjab, Pakistan, disrupted a major terrorist operation by arresting 20 individuals linked to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. This includes the apprehension of three highly dangerous members, with explosives and plans targeting key cities. Multiple charges have been filed as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 01-03-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 15:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant counter-terrorism operation, Punjab's law enforcement agencies have successfully thwarted a major terrorist plot by arresting 20 suspects linked to the banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The crackdown covered several districts and involved intensive intelligence efforts.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Police Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) revealed the operation's extent, sharing that the arrests were made during 162 intelligence-led operations conducted across the province. Among those detained are three individuals identified as extremely dangerous, named Manmohan Singh, Naqeebullah, and Riyaz, apprehended in strategic locations including Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Rahim Yar Khan.

The CTD reported that the capture of these individuals led to the recovery of significant amounts of explosives and other materials, including 6,238 grams of explosives, detonators, and IEDs, intended for attacks on important buildings across Lahore and other prominent cities. Eighteen separate cases have been registered, and authorities are pursuing further investigations into the plot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

