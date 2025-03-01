Vice President Criticizes Special Leave Petition's Impact on Arbitration
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar criticized the wide use of special leave petitions, which are affecting the arbitration process. He emphasized the need for domain experts in arbitration cases to address complex commercial disputes and highlighted India's lagging position in international arbitration.
- Country:
- India
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has raised concerns about the extensive use of special leave petitions and their adverse effects on the arbitration process. He stressed that the provision intended as a 'narrow slit' has become detrimental due to its expansive application.
Dhankhar highlighted the need for domain experts to be involved in arbitration cases, arguing that specialists in areas like oceanography, aviation, and infrastructure could significantly enhance the process's effectiveness. This comes amid criticisms that the arbitration field has become an 'old boys club,' relying heavily on retired judges.
Addressing a conference, the Vice President noted India's deficiencies in becoming a hub for international arbitration, stressing the importance of creating an efficient and expert-driven arbitral system to support micro and small industries' commercial relationships globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. and India Gear Up for $500 Billion Trade Target by 2030
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.
F-35 Deal: Strengthening US-India Strategic Ties
Tariffs, Talks, and Tensions: Trump's Strategy with India
Justice Beckons: 'Evil Plotter' Tahawwur Rana to Face Trial in India