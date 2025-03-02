Macron Urges Calm Amid US-Ukraine Clash
French President Emmanuel Macron called for calm and respect after tensions arose between the U.S. and Ukraine leaders. He sought to convince President Trump to support Ukraine and proposed a plan involving peacekeepers. Macron emphasized the importance of American involvement in Ukraine's security and stability.
French President Emmanuel Macron has called for composure and restraint following a tense exchange between U.S. and Ukrainian leaders at the White House.
Macron discussed these developments with international leaders ahead of a key European meeting in London, pushing for security assurances for Ukraine amidst tensions with Russia.
Seeking to ensure sustained U.S. involvement, Macron argued for American support in Ukraine's security interests during his statements to the press.
