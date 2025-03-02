Left Menu

Macron Urges Calm Amid US-Ukraine Clash

French President Emmanuel Macron called for calm and respect after tensions arose between the U.S. and Ukraine leaders. He sought to convince President Trump to support Ukraine and proposed a plan involving peacekeepers. Macron emphasized the importance of American involvement in Ukraine's security and stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2025 01:31 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 01:31 IST
Macron Urges Calm Amid US-Ukraine Clash
Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for composure and restraint following a tense exchange between U.S. and Ukrainian leaders at the White House.

Macron discussed these developments with international leaders ahead of a key European meeting in London, pushing for security assurances for Ukraine amidst tensions with Russia.

Seeking to ensure sustained U.S. involvement, Macron argued for American support in Ukraine's security interests during his statements to the press.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

 Global
2
Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

 Global
3
Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

 Global
4
Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025