Zelenskiy and Starmer Forge Stronger Ties to Bolster Ukraine's Security

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy engaged in significant discussions with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Talks focused on enhancing Ukraine's security and ensuring robust guarantees. Both leaders explored challenges facing Ukraine and Europe, coordination with allies, and steps to end the conflict with fortified security assurances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2025 02:57 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 02:57 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that he held crucial and cordial discussions with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The talks primarily focused on fortifying Ukraine's strategic security stance amidst ongoing tension.

The leaders analyzed significant challenges confronting Ukraine and Europe, aiming to bolster Ukraine's position. They underscored the importance of coordination with international partners to achieve these goals.

Additionally, Zelenskiy emphasized the necessity of solid security guarantees to conclude the conflict justly, highlighting the importance of concerted, strategic action and international support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

