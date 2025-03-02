Ceasefire Tensions: Israel-Hamas Standoff Over Truce Terms

In a dramatic escalation, Israel has blocked the entry of aid trucks into Gaza amid a standoff over the ceasefire that has halted fighting for six weeks. The move follows tensions over a truce proposal by U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy, aiming to coincide with Ramadan and Passover.

The truce, if agreed upon, would pause hostilities until March 31, contingent on Hamas releasing hostages. However, Hamas rejected an extension, favoring talks towards a permanent ceasefire. Adding to the fragility were reports of Israeli gunfire killing Palestinians in Gaza.

Negotiations remain stalled as both sides blame each other for breaches, with Israel demanding the return of its hostages. The situation is further complicated by proposals for Gaza's postwar administration, stirring debates over Hamas's role and the return of the Palestinian Authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)