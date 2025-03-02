Left Menu

Ceasefire Tensions: Israel-Hamas Standoff Over Truce Terms

Israel halted aid to Gaza amid a truce stalemate, while Hamas urges Egyptian and Qatari mediation. Disputes over hostages and ceasefire extension challenge peace talks. Both sides face pressure, with Israel demanding hostages' release and Hamas rejecting temporary expansions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 16:19 IST
Ceasefire Tensions: Israel-Hamas Standoff Over Truce Terms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic escalation, Israel has blocked the entry of aid trucks into Gaza amid a standoff over the ceasefire that has halted fighting for six weeks. The move follows tensions over a truce proposal by U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy, aiming to coincide with Ramadan and Passover.

The truce, if agreed upon, would pause hostilities until March 31, contingent on Hamas releasing hostages. However, Hamas rejected an extension, favoring talks towards a permanent ceasefire. Adding to the fragility were reports of Israeli gunfire killing Palestinians in Gaza.

Negotiations remain stalled as both sides blame each other for breaches, with Israel demanding the return of its hostages. The situation is further complicated by proposals for Gaza's postwar administration, stirring debates over Hamas's role and the return of the Palestinian Authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

 Global
2
Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

 Global
3
Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

 Global
4
Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025