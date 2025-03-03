High-Stakes Pursuit: Dacoits Clash with Police in Pune

In a high-stakes confrontation, a deputy commissioner of police and an assistant inspector faced off with armed dacoits in Pune's Khed tehsil on Monday. The officers were injured while trying to apprehend the suspects linked to a recent robbery case.

The drama unfolded when one of the dacoits attacked Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr. Shivaji Pawar with a machete. In self-defense, Pawar fired his service revolver, wounding the attacker, who was subsequently captured.

The operation followed a tip-off about the dacoits' hideout. The suspects were part of a gang accused of last month's violent robbery in Bahul village. While one suspect was apprehended, the other remains at large. Dr. Pawar, previously known for investigating the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, is recovering from his injuries.

