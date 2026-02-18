Left Menu

Avalanche Escape: A Harrowing Tale of Backcountry Skiing Resilience

In the Lake Tahoe wilderness, crews managed to rescue six skiers trapped by an avalanche amid severe winter storms. Only six of the fifteen skiers in the group have been found safe. The rescue was delayed due to hazardous conditions, with further updates awaited from authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 18-02-2026 13:29 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 13:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amidst a fierce snowstorm, rescuers battled treacherous conditions near Lake Tahoe to save six backcountry skiers trapped by an avalanche. The remaining nine from the group are still unaccounted for, according to Nevada County Sheriff's Office.

The skiers were stranded during the final day of a three-day expedition, complicated by rugged terrain and a massive winter storm that has enveloped California with severe weather. Rescuers faced an uphill battle as avalanche risks remained high in the area.

The incidents mark another chapter in California's dark history with avalanches, as experts urge caution and preparedness for backcountry adventurers. Authorities continue to coordinate efforts as they monitor conditions mired by the intense storm.

