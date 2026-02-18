Dramatic Expressway Chase: Wanted Criminal Escapes Police Barricade

A dramatic showdown unfolded on the KGP Expressway Tuesday night when police attempted to apprehend a wanted criminal. The incident occurred at the Palwal cut, where a barricade was set up after sub-inspector Manoj from the Manesar Crime Branch received information about Khalid, a notorious offender, traveling from Uttar Pradesh.

As police signaled the driver of a white Mahindra Scorpio-N, believed to be Khalid, to stop, a tense standoff escalated. Instead of stopping, Khalid allegedly opened fire on the officers, narrowly missing them, and attempted to run them over, resulting in injuries to Head Constable Harish and another officer, Kuldeep.

An FIR has been filed, and Khalid, with a criminal history including charges of attempt to murder, robbery, and dacoity, remains at large. According to Palwal police spokesperson Sanjay Kadiyan, efforts are underway to apprehend the suspect, while officers recuperate from their injuries.

