Blatter and Platini: Back in Court Amid FIFA Scandal
Sepp Blatter, former FIFA president, has returned to court for fraud-related charges alongside Michel Platini. They face trial over a controversial payment amid FIFA's corruption scandal. Despite their prior acquittal, the trial resumes, with both defendants maintaining their innocence while prosecutors pursue suspended sentences.
- Country:
- Switzerland
Ex-FIFA President Sepp Blatter appeared at a Swiss court on Monday, facing a fresh trial for charges of fraud, forgery, and misappropriation. This comes almost three years after his initial acquittal alongside ex-UEFA President Michel Platini. The trial follows a controversial 2 million Swiss francs payment made to Platini.
Despite being acquitted in July 2022, Blatter and Platini are back in court, accused of damaging FIFA's assets. They maintain that the payment was part of an oral agreement. The second trial, delayed by appeal-related issues, is proceeding without FIFA's presence in court.
Federal prosecutors seek 20-month suspended sentences for both men. At the heart of the case is the fallout from a broader 2015 FIFA corruption scandal, which exposed misdealings and led to Blatter and Platini's bans from soccer. The verdict is expected soon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
