Madhya Pradesh's Forests at Risk: Tribal Rights in Jeopardy

In a bold accusation on Monday, the Congress party claimed that the BJP-led government in Madhya Pradesh is intent on privatizing 40% of the state's forests, a move that could displace tribal populations who consider these areas their ancestral lands.

Vikrant Bhuria, the newly-appointed Adivasi Congress chairman, voiced these concerns at a press conference, alleging that the BJP is systematically chipping away at the constitutional rights of the tribal communities. He expressed fears that tribal lands are being unjustly confiscated under the guise of development.

He further criticized the government for purportedly ignoring the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act's intent to empower tribal self-governance, suggesting that instead of respecting Gram Sabha decisions, the state is prioritizing private interests.

