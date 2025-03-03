Madhya Pradesh's Forests at Risk: Tribal Rights in Jeopardy
The Congress alleges that the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh is set to privatize 40% of forests, threatening tribal inhabitants by undermining their rights and territories. Adivasi Congress chairman Vikrant Bhuria accuses BJP of weakening tribal constitutional rights and failing to provide promised self-governance for tribal communities.
- Country:
- India
In a bold accusation on Monday, the Congress party claimed that the BJP-led government in Madhya Pradesh is intent on privatizing 40% of the state's forests, a move that could displace tribal populations who consider these areas their ancestral lands.
Vikrant Bhuria, the newly-appointed Adivasi Congress chairman, voiced these concerns at a press conference, alleging that the BJP is systematically chipping away at the constitutional rights of the tribal communities. He expressed fears that tribal lands are being unjustly confiscated under the guise of development.
He further criticized the government for purportedly ignoring the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act's intent to empower tribal self-governance, suggesting that instead of respecting Gram Sabha decisions, the state is prioritizing private interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New Bill Aims to Grant Proprietary Rights to J&K Residents
Sumit Agarwal Joins NILD's Ethical Committee Championing Disability Rights
Ireland Urged to Prioritize Human Rights in Talks with China
Leonard Peltier: A Global Symbol of Indigenous Rights Freed
LGBTQ+ Rights at Risk: Germany's Political Crossroads