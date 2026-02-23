Trapped in Thailand: Workers' Human Rights Crisis

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is addressing reports of human rights violations involving six Indian workers allegedly detained by their employer near Bangkok, Thailand. The workers have reportedly been held for six months, enduring physical and mental abuse without proper compensation, and had their passports confiscated.

The victims, from Odisha's Kendrapara district, traveled to Thailand under promises of high-paying jobs via a labor contractor. Instead, they faced grueling 12-hour workdays in a plywood factory without pay or adequate food. They appealed to Indian authorities in a video, expressing their dire circumstances.

The NHRC has requested a response from India's Ministry of External Affairs within a week, seeking information on potential aid to the victims' families. This incident, emerging on February 17, underscores critical issues of forced labor and exploitation globally.

