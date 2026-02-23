Global Human Rights Under Siege: A Call to Action

The state of global human rights is deteriorating, according to a stark warning issued by United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres. Speaking at the Human Rights Council's opening session in Geneva, Guterres highlighted widespread violations of international law amid ongoing conflicts.

Particularly in regions like Sudan, Gaza, and Ukraine, civilians are facing immense suffering due to the erosion of legal norms. Guterres emphatically stated, "The rule of law is being outmuscled by the rule of force."

This alarming message served as a call to action, stressing that human rights are being strategically and deliberately rolled back worldwide, sometimes with overt pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)