Global Human Rights Under Siege: A Call to Action

The United Nations has highlighted a global crisis in human rights, with severe violations occurring amidst conflicts in Sudan, Gaza, and Ukraine. U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres addressed the Human Rights Council, underscoring the troubling trend of international law being undermined by the use of force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 23-02-2026 14:01 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 14:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The state of global human rights is deteriorating, according to a stark warning issued by United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres. Speaking at the Human Rights Council's opening session in Geneva, Guterres highlighted widespread violations of international law amid ongoing conflicts.

Particularly in regions like Sudan, Gaza, and Ukraine, civilians are facing immense suffering due to the erosion of legal norms. Guterres emphatically stated, "The rule of law is being outmuscled by the rule of force."

This alarming message served as a call to action, stressing that human rights are being strategically and deliberately rolled back worldwide, sometimes with overt pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)

