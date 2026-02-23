Global Human Rights Under Siege: U.N. Raises Alarm
The U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres highlighted the global assault on human rights and the weakening of international law in conflicts across Sudan, Gaza, and Ukraine. He expressed concern over the U.N.'s human rights system facing funding cuts and the impact of the U.S. withdrawal from a key accountability mechanism.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 14:25 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 14:25 IST
In a stern warning on Monday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized the aggressive erosion of human rights worldwide.
His remarks, made at the Human Rights Council in Geneva, highlighted the increased disregard for international law in conflict zones like Sudan, Gaza, and Ukraine.
Guterres appealed to member states to uphold universal human rights amid significant funding cuts and the United States' withdrawal from a major accountability mechanism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
