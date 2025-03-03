Raksha Mantri Urges Citizens & Corporates to Support Soldiers’ Welfare at AFFD CSR Conclave

Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh has called upon citizens and corporate entities to contribute wholeheartedly to the welfare of soldiers and their families, emphasizing that it is a national duty. Addressing the Armed Forces Flag Day Corporate Social Responsibility (AFFD CSR) Conclave in New Delhi, he highlighted the unwavering dedication of India’s soldiers, who stand firm in challenging conditions to protect the nation.

While reaffirming the Government’s commitment to strengthening national security and ensuring the well-being of soldiers and their families, Shri Rajnath Singh stressed that it is a collective responsibility of the nation to support them in every possible way.

He underscored that Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is more than just the mandatory 2% contribution; it is about forging a heart-to-heart connection with the brave soldiers and their dependents. “Your contribution is not just financial; it is an investment in national security and social responsibility. When you assess your true balance sheet in life, let it be filled with assets of satisfaction and happiness rather than liabilities,” he told top corporate leaders in attendance.

The Raksha Mantri also reiterated the Prime Minister’s vision of an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Viksit Bharat,’ emphasizing that the growing participation of the private sector is crucial for achieving these goals. He expressed confidence that, with continued corporate engagement, India will be among the top three global economies by 2027. He also commended corporate houses for their generous contributions to the AFFD Fund and felicitated the top CSR donors during the event.

Government Initiatives for Soldiers & Their Families

The Ministry of Defence, through the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, has been actively working to support war widows, families of fallen soldiers, and ex-servicemen, including those with disabilities. Financial assistance is provided for various personal needs, including:

Penury grants

Children's education grants

Funeral grants

Medical grants

Orphan and disabled children grants

How to Contribute to the AFFD Fund

Contributions to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund can be made through cheque, Demand Draft (DD), NEFT, or RTGS using the following bank details:

S No Bank Name & Address Account Number IFSC Code 1 Punjab National Bank, Sewa Bhawan, RK Puram, New Delhi-110066 3083000100179875 PUNB0308300 2 State Bank of India, RK Puram, New Delhi-110066 34420400623 SBIN0001076 3 ICICI Bank, IDA House, Sector-4, RK Puram, New Delhi-110022 182401001380 ICIC0001824

A QR Code for direct digital payments is also available for convenient transactions.

Notable Attendees

The conclave was attended by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Sanjay Seth, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Secretary (Ex-Servicemen Welfare) Dr. Niten Chandra, senior officials from the Ministry of Defence, members of the CSR fraternity, and serving & retired personnel from the Armed Forces.

The event underscored the critical role of corporate participation in ensuring the well-being of India’s brave soldiers and their families, reinforcing the ethos of national service beyond the battlefield.