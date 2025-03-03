Police Thwart Auto Theft Gang with Arrests in Dramatic Encounter

In a decisive action, police in Gautam Buddha Nagar have arrested six members of an auto theft gang. This breakthrough came after an intense confrontation where officers engaged in gunfire with suspects who, instead of heeding a stop signal near Sector 76 Metro Station, fired upon the authorities late Sunday night.

One gang member, Sonu, was injured during the exchange, sustaining a gunshot wound to his leg. The police intercepted two others attempting to flee, Pawan Kumar from Hapur and Raghuvansh from Meerut, even as the suspects resorted to violence to evade arrest.

Subsequent interrogations led to the arrest of Gurmeet Singh and Amit, both from Delhi, and Satish from Sonipat, Haryana. The police have since recovered seven stolen vehicles and various car theft apparatus, showcasing their commitment to clamping down on auto theft in the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)