Building a Safer Digital World: Empowering Women in the Cyber Age

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday underscored the importance of fostering a secure digital environment for women, amid increasing cyber threats. Addressing attendees at the National Commission for Women's consultation on cyber laws, Meghwal emphasized the significance of adopting robust passwords and minimizing personal data sharing on social media platforms.

The minister noted the government's proactive measures in tackling digital challenges like AI-induced misinformation and cyberbullying. He articulated that the new legal frameworks are comprehensive in addressing issues like fake profiling, video manipulation, and other cyber-related crimes.

Unveiling 'Cyber Saheli,' a book focused on raising cyber safety awareness, Meghwal echoed the sentiment that women, leading in the IT sector, are well-equipped to face emerging technological challenges. He applauded the 33% legislative reservation for women, viewing it as a cornerstone for gender equality.

