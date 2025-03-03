Left Menu

Building a Safer Digital World: Empowering Women in the Cyber Age

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal emphasized enhancing digital safety for women amidst rising cyber crimes. Speaking at an NCW event, Meghwal encouraged adopting strong online safety measures and highlighted government's steps against AI-driven misinformation and cyber offenses. A book, 'Cyber Saheli', was unveiled to foster cyber awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 15:14 IST
Building a Safer Digital World: Empowering Women in the Cyber Age
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday underscored the importance of fostering a secure digital environment for women, amid increasing cyber threats. Addressing attendees at the National Commission for Women's consultation on cyber laws, Meghwal emphasized the significance of adopting robust passwords and minimizing personal data sharing on social media platforms.

The minister noted the government's proactive measures in tackling digital challenges like AI-induced misinformation and cyberbullying. He articulated that the new legal frameworks are comprehensive in addressing issues like fake profiling, video manipulation, and other cyber-related crimes.

Unveiling 'Cyber Saheli,' a book focused on raising cyber safety awareness, Meghwal echoed the sentiment that women, leading in the IT sector, are well-equipped to face emerging technological challenges. He applauded the 33% legislative reservation for women, viewing it as a cornerstone for gender equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025