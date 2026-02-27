Delhi Leaders Kejriwal and Sisodia Cleared in Excise Corruption Case
A Delhi court has discharged former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and ex-deputy Manish Sisodia in an excise corruption case. The chargesheet by the CBI was rejected due to lack of evidence, leading to the release of 21 others involved. The investigation concerned alleged corruption in the AAP government's excise policy.
In a significant legal development, a Delhi court on Friday discharged former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his former deputy Manish Sisodia from an excise policy-related corruption case.
Special Judge Jitendra Singh refused to acknowledge the CBI chargesheet, citing multiple deficiencies not backed by evidence.
Additionally, 21 others were freed, casting doubt on the integrity of the investigation into the Aam Aadmi Party's axed excise policy.
