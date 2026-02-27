Delhi Leaders Kejriwal and Sisodia Cleared in Excise Corruption Case

In a significant legal development, a Delhi court on Friday discharged former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his former deputy Manish Sisodia from an excise policy-related corruption case.

Special Judge Jitendra Singh refused to acknowledge the CBI chargesheet, citing multiple deficiencies not backed by evidence.

Additionally, 21 others were freed, casting doubt on the integrity of the investigation into the Aam Aadmi Party's axed excise policy.