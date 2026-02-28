Ex-Tax Officer Sentenced in Corruption Case: Justice Served

A former intelligence officer from the commercial taxes department faced a four-year rigorous imprisonment sentence after the Kozhikode Vigilance Court found him guilty of bribery. The case, presided over by Judge Shibu Thomas, concluded on Friday with significant repercussions for the defendant, K Mohanan.

Mohanan, who was stationed at the commercial taxes office in Malappuram in 2017, received multiple sentences under the Prevention of Corruption Act. These sentences, however, will run concurrently, resulting in a total of four years of imprisonment.

The case began when a complainant reported Mohanan's demand for a bribe to reduce a penalty related to construction bills. The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau set a trap, leading to Mohanan's arrest while accepting the bribe. Public Prosecutor Arun Nath K represented the VACB.

(With inputs from agencies.)